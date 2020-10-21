SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 result has been released on the official website of State Bank of India. This year, the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Find all the details about the SBI Clerk Prelims result here.

State Bank of India or the SBI has released the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 result on their official website. The SBI Clerk Prelims result was declared by the authorities yesterday, i.e., October 20, 2020.

This year, SBI was scheduled to declare the SBI clerk prelims 2020 result earlier but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was released yesterday. All the details about the result and SBI’s website are mentioned in this article below.

In the year 2020, SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on the dates, February 22, February 29, March 1 and March 8. SBI had released a notification for 8000 vacancies on the post of Junior Associate (Clerks) and lakhs of students applied for the 8000 posts. The students who will pass in the Prelims will be qualified to appear for the Mains exam and the ones who qualify that will get the clerk job in various branches of SBI across India. SBI had earlier decided to release these result in the month of March but Coronavirus lockdown was implemented at that time.

Also read: IT industry Surge in Hyderabad after pandemic : HYSEA to conduct annual innovation summit

Also read: SSC JE Vacancies 2019-2020 @ssc.nic.in: Here’s details of application forms, eligibility and more

Important dates for SBI Clerk 2020 Result Events Dates SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 22nd, 29th February, 1st and 8th March 2020 SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Result 20th October 2020 SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard In Next 2-3 Days SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 20 October 2020 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 31st October 2020 SBI Clerk Mains (Final) Result Date to be norified later

Candidates who appeared for the exam can head towards the official website of State Bank of India and check their scores. Click here to get directed to the official website of SBI, or, click here to get directed to the result page.

Also read: RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card: Know exam date, eligibility and more @rbi.org.in