SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018: The State Bank of India is all set to release the Junior Associate Clerk Preliminary examination results 2018 after declaring the Probationary Officers prelims 2018 results. SBI as per reports will soon release the SBI Clerk Prelims exams 2018. Aspirants, who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims exams 2018 results are advised to keep checking the official website of State Bank of India i.e. sbi.co.in/careers. The SBI Clerk Prelims exams 2018 results will be announced by the third week of July 2018. As per sources, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2018 results will be announced today, July 18.

Given below are steps for candidates on how to check SBI Clerk Prelims exams 2018 results:

Step 1: Candidates should Log in to the official website of State Bank Of India i.e. sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: The homepage will show a link that says SBI Clerk Prelims results 2018.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After the page appears, aspirants can enter their personal details and then submit the information.

Step 5: The SBI Clerk Prelims results 2018 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Candidates can take a print of the SBI Clerk Prelims exams 2018 results for future references.

On July 17, the State Bank Of India released the SBI Probationary Officers Preliminary examination 2018. The SBI PO Prelims exam 2018 result was declared on the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in. Candidates can log in to the official website of SBI and enter their personal details in order to download their results. Aspirants who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims Exams 2018 are advised to take a print out of their result for future references.

