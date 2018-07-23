SBI clerk prelims results 2018: The State Bank of India Clerk Preliminary exam result has been delayed and will be released soon. The tentative date for the SBI clerk preliminary exam was August 5 but now, officials have confirmed that the result will be delayed. The new date of declaration of the SBI clerk prelims exam result has not be finalised. For the latest news and updates keep checking the official website sbi.co.in.

SBI clerk prelims results 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Preliminary Exam result is not out yet, and the reports coming in suggest a delay in its release. The SBI will reportedly announce a new date for the SBI Clerk main exam 2018. The tentative date for the SBI clerk main examination was August 5 but now reports claimed that it will be postponed.

The Preliminary exam of the SBI clerk was conducted on June 23,24 and 30 and was a computer-based test. It had 3 sections English Language, Numerical ability and Reasoning ability.

Candidates who had taken the exam are advised to check the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in to check their result. The candidates who will pass the preliminary exam will sit for the second round or the mains exam.

Once the result is declared, candidates are advised to follow these instructions to check their SBI clerk prelims result 2018

Follow the steps to download your SBI clerk prelims result online

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on careers and tap on ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result 2018’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: View your result and take a printout of the same for the future purpose

8301 vacancies will be filled in this SBI Clerk exam 2018. After the delay in the Preliminary exam, there are reports that the mains will not be delayed, the results will be declared on time. The admit card will also be released as per schedule.

However, there is no confirmation regarding the next date of the exam, when officials were contacted for the exact date. hey simply notified to keep a check on the official website. As of now, there is still no update on the release of the results.

