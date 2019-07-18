SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2019: The State Bank of India will soon release the result of the clerk prelims examination. As per the official notification, the department will release the result tomorrow,19 July 2019.

SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2019: The State Bank of India is likely to release the result of the clerk prelims examination tomorrow. As per the SBI Clerk recruitment notification, the department will soon declare the results on Friday.

Once the results are released, candidates those who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. and check the result. To check SBI Clerk result 2018, the candidates need to keep their roll card/ registration number handy.

The SBI prelims examination was conducted on June 22 and 23. The duration of the exam was one hour and the question paper was divided into three sections. The question paper was of objective type consisting of 100 marks.

The English Language comprised 30 questions which carry 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carry 35 marks each.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Clerk Preliminary Exam Result 2019′ link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen, download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The SBI clerk exam’s recruitment process consists of 3 rounds– Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview Round. Candidates those who have cleared the prelims examination are now eligible to appear for the SBI Mains examinations which are scheduled on 10 August 2019. The admit card for the mains exams are expected to release by the end of this month.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App