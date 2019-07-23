SBI Clerk Prelims Results Declared: The State Bank of India has declared the results for SBI clerk prelims exam 2019 @ sbi.co.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by following the steps mentioned below through banks website.

SBI Clerk Prelims Results Declared: The State Bank of India on Tuesday declared the result for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019 can check and download their results through banks official website @ sbi.co.in. The candidates who will qualify the Prelims examination will qualify for the next round of examination. The SBI clerk prelims were held on June 22, 2019, and June 23, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India @ sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab clerk prelims results

Step 3: Enter the details required like registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

Step 4: The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, save and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Reports say SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019 question paper consisted of 100 objective type questions for 1 marks each. It was a one-hour examination having 3 sections of questions English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

As per the reports, the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2019 is likely to be held on August 10, 2019. The candidates who will qualify the SBI exam 2019 will get placed in State Bank of India’s branches across the country. Thousands of candidates appear for the banking examinations every year and only a few get the job at the prestigious banks. The SBI offers a handsome salary package with several other amenities.

