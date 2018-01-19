State Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of clerks and junior associates (Customer Support and Sales). It’s a golden opportunity for the aspirants who are seeking for job in banking sector. SBI has come with more than 9 thousand job opportunities. Aspirants can fill the application form through banks website, WWW.ONLINESBI.COM.

On Friday, State Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of clerks and junior associates (Customer Support and Sales). India’s largest bank has come up with 9000 job opportunities. This will be the year’s biggest recruitment and aspirants can get the online application forms from the State banks official website, WWW.ONLINESBI.com. Aspirants who are seeking for a job in banking, this could be a golden chance for them. SBI Clerk recruitment 2018 online registration will begin from January 20, 2018, and will continue till 10 February 2018.

Registration Process:

The online registration of application and payment of fees for SBI clerk recruitment will start from January 20, 2018. The last date to apply is February 10, 2018.

The SBI clerk preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in the month of March or April 2018. The SBI Clerk main examination will be conducted tentatively on May 12, 2018.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected based on Preliminary and Main examination. Local language test will be conducted for the applicants who have not studied local language in the 10th or 12th standard. Applicants should remit Rs. 600 towards application fee. The candidates belonging to reserved category have to pay only Rs. 100.

If you are applying for SBI bank job, do keep these important dates in mind-