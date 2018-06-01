The admit cards for the SBI preliminary examination is going to be released on June 6, 2018. candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their Admit cards by entering their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or password in the fields provided at sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk prelims examination is going to be held in the month of June or July, however, the exact dates have not yet been officially announced by the examination conducting authority. Latest updates reveal that the Admit cards for the SBI Clerk examination or SBI Clerk Prelims is going to be available from June 6, 2018. The SBI Prliminary examination is conducted by SBI to recruit Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) post in Clerical cadre. According to reports, the main examination will be conducted on August 5, 2018. Candidates who had applied for the posts and are ready to appear for the prelims exam can download their SBI Admit Cards from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Moreover, to download the Admit Cards, the candidates have to enter their registration number, roll number, date of birth or password. As per reports, it has also been learned that for now, the SBI pre examination training call letters have been issued and released. The training for the same will start from the 18th of June and it will go on till the 23rd of June, 2018. The online registration was opened during the month of January-February this year and it has been reported that this is one of the biggest recruitment of the year to be conducted in the banking sector as the number of vacancies is reportedly 9000.

How to download SBI Prelim Admit Cards 2018:

Log on to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in Find the current openings link and click on the same Candidates will be directed to the Admit card page, where they will see a download admit card/download call letter for prelims option Next the candidate will be directed to the login page Enter the requisite details and click submit The Admit Card will appear on screen. Now download and take a print out of the same

Candidates should not forget to carry their admit card on the day of the examination to the examination hall along with identity proof such as Pan card, Adhaar Card, Passport, Voter’s Id Card, Driving License or Id card of college.

