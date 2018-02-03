State Bank of India has announced the recruitment of 9000 clerks and junior associates (Customer Support and Sales). The online application had been started from January 20, 2018, and will last up to 10 February 2018. Interested candidates who have not applied for the post, can apply as early as possible because only 7 days are left for the application.

On 30th January 2018, State Bank of India announced the recruitment of clerks and junior associates (Customer Support and Sales). India's largest bank came up with the 9000 job opportunities. This will be the year's biggest recruitment and aspirants can get the online application forms at the official website of the State Bank recruitment bank, www.onlinesbi.com. Candidates who are interested in a banking job, this could be a golden opportunity for them. SBI Clerk recruitment 2018 online registration had already been started from January 20, 2018, and will continue up to 10 February 2018.

Registration Process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2018:

The online registration of application and payment of fees for SBI clerk recruitment will start from January 20, 2018. The last date to apply is February 10, 2018. The SBI clerk preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in the month of March or April 2018. The SBI Clerk main examination will be conducted tentatively on May 12, 2018.

The selection process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2018:

Candidates will be selected based on Preliminary and Main examination. Local language test will be conducted for the applicants who have not studied local language in the 10th or 12th standard. Applicants should remit Rs. 600 towards application fee. The candidates belonging to reserved category have to pay only Rs. 100.

If you are applying for SBI bank job, do keep these important dates in mind:

SBI clerk recruitment application starts on January 20, 2018

SBI clerk recruitment application the last date is February 10, 2018

Call letter for preliminary exams (tentative) March 1, 2018

SBI clerk recruitment prelims exam (tentative) March/April 2018

Call letter for main exams releases (tentative) April 26, 2018

SBI clerk recruitment main exam (tentative) May 12, 2018

SBI Clerk recruitment 2018 online application process:

Click on new registration button provided on the top most right corner of the home page of the link provided above to start your registration process for SBI Clerk 2018 Exam.

Start your application process for SBI Clerk 2018 by providing your basic details such as name, contact number, email id, address etc. and click on save and next button.

Upload your photograph and signature in the required format as provided by State Bank of India. The permissible size of the photograph must be 4.5 cm * 3.5 cm and the photograph must be of passport size with white background. Both the photograph and the signature must be clear and legible. The permissible file size of a photograph must be of minimum 20 kb and of maximum 50 kb and that of the signature must be of minimum 10 kb and of maximum 20 KB.

Fill in your academic details and professional qualification in this step of your online application process for SBI Clerk 2018 Exam. Click on save and next button after filling in the details.

Preview your application form one last time as you won’t be allowed to make any changes further in the application form. Click on save and next button after previewing your application form.

Pay your application fee through online payment option, i.e. through Credit card/Debit card/net banking for SBI Clerk 2018 Exam.

Click on Submit Button. Your application form will be submitted successfully. You will be sent an email with your registration ID and password by SBI for further login into the official website.

Pre-Requisites of SBI Clerk 2018 recruitment Online Application:

Before applying for SBI Clerk 2018, a candidate must have the following pre-requisites to avoid any last time glitched in the online application process: