SBI clerk recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has published a recruitment notification, through which approximately, 8,653 vacancies of Junior Associate post in customer support and sales in clerical cadre pan-India. The application process will commence on April 12, 2019, and will end on May 3, 2019. a written examination will be organised for the hiring of the candidates. To differently abled candidates, 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment.

Vacancy details:

Total: 8,653 vacancies

Designation:

Junior Associate

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must have a degree in graduation from any discipline or must be holding any equivalent degree recognised by the central government.

Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply for the recruitment.

Age Limit:

The lower age limit for the candidates is 20 years and the upper age limit is 28 years. Relaxation in age will be provided to the reserved categories as per the government norms.

Preliminary exam scheme:

It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be a total of 3 sections.

English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

Main examination scheme:

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

General English (40 questions): 40 marks

Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

How to apply:

Interested candidates are required to apply at the official website of State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

