State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Recruitment 2019: The State bank of India (SBI) had recently closed the online registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 on its official website – sbi.co.in. According to reports, there are more than 8653 vacancies against the post for which the authority will be conducting a recruitment examination to recruit the best eligible candidates for serving in the State bank of India.

The SBI Clerk examination 2019 will be conducted soon and the SBI Clerk admit card 2019 will be released by the recruiting authority soon on the official website. The SBI recruiting wing will notify the release of admit cards through a notification on its official website. The exam dates have already been announced earlier and candidates who are going to appear in the SBI exam 2019 can check the details such as the SBI exam pattern and SBI pay Scale details given below for their convenience.

SBI Clerk Notification 2019 details

SBI Clerk Notification 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI had released the official advertisement or SBI Clerk 2019 Notification for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 on its official website and Employment Newspaper on April 11, 2019. According to the notification, there are 8653 vacant clerical cadre posts in SBI. The notification says that SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 will be done through SBi Clerk Prelims 2019 and SBI Clerk Main 2019 examinations.

SBI had invited applications from all eligible and interested candidates across the country for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019. Important dates of the SBI Clerk 2019 recruitment process have been mentioned below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Important Dates

Important Dates SBI Clerk 2019 Notification: The SBI in its notification earlier released had mentioned about the dates important for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019. The SBI Clerk Exam 2019 date, SBI Admit Card release date, SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 dates, SBI Application Process opening Date, etc. Check out all the inmportant dates of SBI Clerk 2019.

Online application process or commencement of filling up the registration form – April 12, 2019

Last date for online application submission date: May 3, 2019

Preliminary Examination Admit card to release in: June 2019

SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination to be held in: June 2019

Online Preliminary Examination Result to be declared in: June 2019

Online Main Examination Admit card or Call Letter Download: July 2019

SBI Clerk 2019 Main Exam to commence on: August 10, 2019

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria: State Bank of India accepts application only from those who fulfil all the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria.

Age Limit:

The age limit for appearing in the SBI Clerk Exam 2019 is 20 years minimum and the upper age limit for general category is 28 years max, OBC is 31 years, and for SC/ST categories is 33 years while that of Physically Disabled candidates who belong to general category will be eligible up to the age of 38 years, for OBC category will be eligible up to 41 years and SC/ST category candidates will be eligible up to 43 years as on the last date for submission of the online application form.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates need to have a degree graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution, whether it is Arts, Science or Commerce. There is no specific percentage requirement for appearing in the SBI Clerk Exam 2019.

SBI Clerk 2019 Registration and Online Application details

SBI Clerk 2019 Registration and Online Application: The SBI Clerk 2019 application process had started on the official website of State Bank of India from April 12, 2019 and closed on May 3, 2019. Applications from all eligible and interested candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 mentioned above were accepted by the SBI.

The SBI application form is available only on the official website of SBI and applications submitted via other means is not accepted. Candidates who have not completed the entire application process will not be allowed to appear in the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Prelims and Mains. The candidates had to pay an application fee for SBI Clerk 2019 exam online which is Rs. 750/- for General category and Rs. 125/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD category.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2019, SBI Clerk Mains 2019 exam details

SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the exam dates of SBI Clerk 2019 exam through its notification on its official website – sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk 2019 Preliminary Examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the State Bank of India during the month June this year, while SBI Clerk Mains 2019 has been scheduled for August 10, 2019.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale: Candidates who are selected to the SBI Clerical posts will get a basic pay of Rs 13075 per month. candidates will also get Special Allowances of 7.75%, DA of 60.7%, TA and HRA. While the Gross salary will be Rs. 23,429 per month. Plus two advance increments will be admissible to graduates.

