SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for SBI clerk vacancies. The announcement was made by the bank on its official website —sbi.co.in. The notification for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 reads that the bank has invited applications for 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts. The candidates who are seeking a bank job can apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 by simply logging @sbi.co.in and can find all the latest updates and news about the jobs on NewsX.com.

The registration process for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2019 is starting from Friday i.e. 12th April 2019. The last date to apply and pay the online application fee is May 3, 2019. The reports suggest that the preliminary examination for the SBI recruitment 2019 will be held tentatively in June 2019. SBI clerk job admit cards will be released a few days before the examination and the Main Exam is likely to be held on August 10, 2019.

The candidates seeking a SBI job are advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as demanded by the bank. They should also go through SBI’s official notification carefully before applying for the same.

Here are important dates for the SBI jobs 2019:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 April 2019 Last date for submission of online application: 03 May 2019 Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination: June 2019 SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination: June 2019 Result of Online Preliminary Examination: June 2019 Download of Call letter for Online Main Examination: July 2019 SBI Clerk 2019 Main Exam: 10th August 2019

Candidates having Graduation Degree in any discipline are eligible to apply to the post. Candidates who are in Final year of their graduation can also apply provisionally.

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019:

Log on to the official website of the State Bank of India @www.sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the link that reads Recruitment of Junior Associates 2019.

Register yourself

After registration candidates are required to pay the application fee through online mode.

The last date to online apply is May 3, 2019.

