SBI Medical Officer Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of bank medical officers. All candidates can apply for the same by visiting sbi.co.in/careers.

The applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of bank medical officer by the State Bank of India. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 65 vacancies are to be filled. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment drive can apply for them by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in/careers. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is September 19, 2019.

Important dates for SBI Medical Officer Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: August 27, 2019

Last date to apply online: September 19, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Medical Officer Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates must have an MBBS degree from any recognised university

or institute approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Experience level:

For candidates MBBS degree: The candidates must have 5 years of experience as a general practitioner.

For candidates with post-graduate degree: The candidates must have a minimum of 3 years of experience as a general practitioner.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the recruitment to the posts if 35 years.

Pay Scale for SBI Medical Officer Recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 13.30 lakh to

15.25 lakh.

Selection process for Eligibility Criteria for SBI Medical Officer Recruitment 2019:

Interview: All the candidates will be shortlisted as per their qualification and will be called for the interview.

Merit list: A merit list will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores secured by the individual candidates in the interview round.

