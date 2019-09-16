SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019: The State bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of bank medical officers. Candidates can apply by visiting sbi.co.in.

SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of medical officers by the State Bank of India (SBI). All the candidates who are interested for the same can apply by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in. All the candidates who have a medical degree can apply for the recruitment to the posts via online mode. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before September 19, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 56 vacancies are to be filled.

Important dates for SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply online: September 19, 2019

Eligibility criteria for SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification: All the candidates should have an MBBS from a recognised college, University approved by Medical Council of India (MCI) from a recognized.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 35 years.

Payscale for SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019:

The shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950.

Selection process for SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019:

The shortlisting of the candidates will be based on the personal interview.

Steps to apply for SBI Medical Officer recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: In the career section, tap the link saying SBI Bank medical officer jobs.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the details required in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Submit the examination fee online.

Step 6: Take a print out of your registration details

About SBI:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is a public sector and financial services body. The headquarters of SBI are situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

