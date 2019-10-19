SBI PO 2019:The State Bank of India has released the final result of Probationary Officers on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can also check the results through the direct link given below.

SBI PO 2019: The State Bank of India has released the final result of Probationary Officers on its official website, sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website to check the result. The State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO preliminary exams on June 8 and June 9, 2019, and the mains exam was conducted on July 20, 2019. Results were declared on October 18, 2019.

The State Bank of India recruits employees in three stages of the exam that is prelims, mains, and interview and group discussion. Candidates who qualify the interview procedure are selected for the post. Every year many entries come for the examination and a huge number of candidates appear for the examination.

SBI PO 2019: Important dates

SBI PO Prelims exam: June 8 and June 9, 2019

SBI PO Prelims result: June 29, 2019

SBI PO Mains exam: July 20, 2019

SBI PO Mains result: August 24, 2019

SBI PO interview and group discussion: September 2019

SBI PO final result: October 18, 2019

SBI PO 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Login to the official website of The State Bank of India,sbi.co.in

Step: 2 Click on the career tab(it is mentioned on the top of the screen)

Step3: A dialogue box will appear on the screen for awareness of the candidates regarding the fake website, READ IT CAREFULLY and proceed

Step 4: On the appeared screen click on the link, SBI PO final result

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen containing various roll numbers

Step 6: Candidates can use ctrl+f to find their roll number

Step 7: Download the result and take the print out of the same for further usage.

