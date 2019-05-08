SBI PO Admit Card 2019: The State Bank of India has released the PET Admit Cards for the Pre-Examination Training session at sbi.co.in. Candidates can the check steps to download the Hall Tickets here.

SBI PO Admit Card 2019: The State Bank of India has released the PET Admit Cards for the Pre-Examination Training session at sbi.co.in yesterday, May 7, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear in the SBI PO PET 2019 are advised to download the admit cards or call letters from the official website of the Bank. The candidates can follow the steps to download the Hall Tickets given below. It has also been reported that the admit cards will be available only for a specific time limit.

According to the reports, the Admit Cards can be downloaded from the SBI official website till May 25, 2019. Meanwhile, the online application process for the Probationary Officer posts had started on April 2, 2019 and was closed through the official website on April 22, 2019.

How to check and download the SBI PO Admit Card 2019 for PET?

Go to the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in .

. On the homepage under the latest announcement section, click on the link “SBI PO”

Click on the call letter link available in the drop-down menu on the page

Candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, candidates need to enter the login credentials such as their registration number and password to download the admit card

Now, submit the details online and wait for the page to download

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the SBI PO admit card 2019 and keep a copy of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2019: sbi.co.in

