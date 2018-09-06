SBI PO Interview 2018: The admit cards or call letters for the upcoming SBI PO Interview 2018 has been released for those who have qualified the SBI PO Mains 2018 exam this year. Candidates are advised to download the call letters and start preparing for the Interview round with the following tips and tricks given below.

SBI PO Interview 2018: The State Bank of India is all set to conduct the Interview for the candidates who have qualified the SBI PO Mains 2018 examination this year. And as per latest updates, the admit cards or call letters for the SBI PO recruitment 2018 has already been published on the official website of the organisation and candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO (Probationary Officer) examination 2018 can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the website sbi.co.in.

Meanwhile, the candidates must be worried a little about their preparation for the upcoming interview, however, they need not worry anymore as here are the five best tips and tricks shared by some SBI PO Interview toppers in the recent years. Candidates who have been worrying all this while for the Interview can check the tips and tricks given below along with the following videos:

Five best tips and tricks to crack SBI PO Interview 2018:

Basically, interviewers will be asking general questions to check your temperament of handling pressure. Questions on financial awareness are surely going to be on the bucket list. So prepare well. General awareness and current affairs about the banking sector are also necessary for the Interview. Interviewers usually start interviewing with the common question, “Tell me about yourself”, which can have a great impact in the next few minutes to follow during your interview. Always try to answer this question in a reverse chronological order. At first, define the subject line and then go to the family and personal details. Talk about every experience you had in a positive way and for every challenge or difficulties highlight the learning points. When you talk about family values reveal how you inherited it and how it has helped you. Don’t speak for too long about how great you are and try to complete your introduction within a minute. Talk with enthusiasm, as portraying yourself in an interesting manner will create a lasting positive impression. Answering the “Tell me about yourself” question will give a brilliant start to your interview, ideally giving the interviewer an open ground to question you on topics of your interests. In conclusion, practice well, start your answer in reverse chronological order and have confidence in yourself.

So, dear candidates, prepare yourself well and ALL THE BEST for the upcoming SBI PO INTERVIEW 2018.

