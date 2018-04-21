SBI PO jobs notification 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment of 2,000 Probationary Officers (SBI PO) in various branches of the bank. The registration for applications starts on April 21. The last date to apply is May 13, 2018.

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to recruit new batches of Probationary Officers (SBI PO) in various branches of the bank. The organization has released the recruitment notification on its official website on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Candidates willing to apply for the same can go to the official website www.sbi.co.in to check further details. The candidates have to register themselves before applying online. According to the notification, the online registration for the application starts on April 21, 2018.

The candidates who want to apply for the SBI PO can start applying from April 21. Meanwhile, there are 2,000 probationary officers’ vacancies as per the notification. Moreover, 3-tier selection process consisting of Preliminary, Main Exams and interview will be conducted. While Prelims and Mains will be conducted online, selected candidates will have to go through the personal interview. Before filling up the application form online, the candidates need to check their eligibility criteria given on the official website.

Important Dates for SBI PO Recruitment 2018

Online Registration starts on – April 21, 2018

Last date of application – May 13, 2018

Date of Online Fee Payment – April 21 to May 13, 2018

Dates of Admit Card Download (Prelims) June 18, 2018 (Tentative)

Date of SBI PO Prelims Exam – July 1, 7 and 8, 2018

Date of SBI PO Mains Exam – August 4, 2018

Also, an application fee has to be paid by the applicant along while submitting the form online. While the candidates under the category of SC/ST/PWD have to pay an amount of Rs 100. candidates under the category of general and others have to pay Rs 600 along with their application.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Apply online for Manager and other posts @ bankofbaroda.com, before May 6

Bank of India Recruitment 2018: Apply online for the post of Officers (Credit) before May 5th @ bankofindia.co.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App