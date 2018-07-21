SBI PO Main 2018 admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination results have been declared on SBI's official website. Aspiring candidates will soon be able to download the admit cards for Probationary Officer (PO) Mains exam by logging in to the SBI's official website. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of preliminary examination, Mains exam and interview.

The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination which took place on July 16 on its official website and candidates will be able to download the admit cards for State of Bank of India (SBI) PO Mains exam from SBI official website sbi.co.in and bank.sbi.careers soon. Aspiring candidates who have earlier attempted for Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on July 16 can now check their result on SBI’s official website and expect to download the admit card for SBI PM Mains exam. The Mains exam will be conducted on August 4.

The selection for State Bank of India’s Probationary Officer post will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in three different aspects. The candidates’ performance in the preliminary exam. On the basis of preliminary exam performance, the candidate will be selected for mains exam. After analysing candidates performance in Mains exam, he/she will be called for an interview. An aspirant had to qualify all the three rounds to crack the post of Probationary Officer.

Also Read: CA Final Results 2018: ICAI to share CA CPT May 2018 results today @ icai.org

How to download admit card for SBI PO Main 2018 admit card

Log in to Sbi.co.in, which is the official site for downloading SBI PO Mains exam admit card When the site is opened, find the careers page After finding the career’s page, click and open the page After opening the career page, look for a flashing message with PO admit card written on it Click on the PO admit card and enter your details like registration or roll number and other personal details which the page asks for When done with putting the information, click on submit or ok The admit card will be displayed on the screen A candidate can download, take print out the admit card

Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Application process begins for 4366 primary teacher posts

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More