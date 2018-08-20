SBI PO Mains 2018: The State Bank of India is likely to declare the SBI PO Mains 2018 examination results on its official website today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can log into sbi.co.in and check the result online by following the steps given below.

SBI PO Mains 2018 Results: State Bank of India is likely to declare the SBI PO Mains exam Result on its official website today, as per notification released during the time of registration process for Probationary Officers by the State Bank of India. The Mains exam was conducted by the organisation on August 4, 2018.

The results will be available at sbi.co.in as soon as it is released by SBI. The candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will be shortlisted for group exercises and the interview round. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can log into the official website of the SBI and check the result online by following the steps given below.

ALSO READ: XAT 2019: Online application process starts @ xatonline.in, check last date, steps to register and fill form

Candidates can check the following steps to download the SBI PO Mains 2018 Result:

Log in to the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in On the top right-hand corner of the homepage click on the career tab On the page, under the ‘Latest announcements’ option click the link that reads ‘SBI PO recruitment’ Now, click on the relevant link for SBI PO main result A pdf page containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen of your computer

Togo to the official website of the State Bank of India and check the SBI PO Mains 2018 results online, click on this link: http://www.sbi.co.in/

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: Last date for applications extended till August 31, 2018

ALSO READ: Manabadi APSET 2018 Result released @ apset.net.in, see how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More