SBI PO Mains 2019 admit card: SBI or the State Bank of India has issued the SBI PO Mains 2019 Admit Card. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in The main examination for the same is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2019. The main examination will comprise of objective questions which will contain 200 marks and descriptive questions which will contain 50 marks. Both the tests, objective and descriptive will be conducted online.

Steps to download SBI PO Mains 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the latest announcement section present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the SBI PO page.

Step 4: Tap the admit card link present on the homepage.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the admit card.

Step 10: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to follow a four-step process for the recruitment of the candidates at the Post of PO which includes the preliminary examination, main examination, group exercise and personal interview. All the candidates who have clearly passed the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2019. The SBI PO Prelims 2019 result was announced on June 29, 2019. For further information, all the candidates can check and access the official website of State Bank of India (SBI).

