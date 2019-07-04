SBI PO Mains 2019. State Bank of India will declare the SBI PO Mains admit card 2019 soon on its official website, sbi.co.in/careers. and the exam for the same is scheduled to held on July 20, 2019. Candidates those who have qualified the SBI PO Prelims can download the admit card for the SBI PO Mains when released.

SBI PO Mains admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Login the official website, sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the given link for admit card.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print out for the same for future reference.

SBI PO Mains 2019 admit card: Exam details

The admit card for the SBI PO Mains 2019 will be released in the second week of July 2019

The SBI PO Mains 2019 examination will be conducted on July 20

The result of the SBI PO Mains 2019 examination will be released in the third week of August 2019

The group exercises and interview will be held in September 2019

The result of the interview will be declared in the second week of October.

SBI PO Prelims examination 2019 was conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 and the result for the preliminary examination has been released which is now available on the official website sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates those who have qualified the SBI PO Prelims can download the admit card for the SBI PO Mains when released.

Also, candidates are advised to carry their identity card along with the admit cards to the examination centres.

