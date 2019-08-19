SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2019 is likely to be released in this week by the State Bank of India. The main exam was held on July 20, 2019, and the candidates who will qualify the mains exam will be eligible for the SBI PO main interview round.

SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the SBI PO Main results 2019 on its official website. It is been expected that the SBI will declare the results this week for the main exam which was held to recruit Probation Officer (PO).

SBI PO mains 2019 was held on July 20, 2019. As per the official notification released by the bank, the result for the SBI PO will be declared in the third week of August. The candidates who will qualify the mains exam will be eligible for the SBI PO main interview round, and the admit card of the SBI PO main interview round will be released in the fourth week of August as the final round is scheduled to be conducted in September.

The list will contain the aggregate marks scored in the SBI PO main examination. The State Bank of India, through this recruitment drive, will fulfil 2,000 vacancies, for which over 9.5 lakh candidates had applied in the examination.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India i.e. www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Download SBI PO Mains Examination Result 2019′

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill up the required credentials

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The selection of candidates will be done on basis of marks secured by the candidates in the SBI PO Mains Exam Marks (both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test) and the marks obtained in GE& Interview.

