SBI PO Mains exam result 2019: State Bank Of India will soon declare the result for PO Mains exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their result on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The PO Mains exam was conducted on July 20, 2019, in several centres across the nation.

The PO Mains exam consisted of total 250 marks out of which 200 questions were objective and 50 were descriptive. The mode of the examination was online nad candidates were given separate systems to write the exam. The candidates who are interested in checking their results should follow the steps given below.

The selection process comprises of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam followed by an interview. SBI will recruit candidates for 2000 posts of Probationary Officer in the organisation. After clearing the interview, all the eligible candidates will receive their appointment letter on their personal mail ID. For more deatils, candidates must check the official website of SBI.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of SBI sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on link SBI PO Mains Result 2019 mentioned on the career page

Step 3: Enter the required log in details in the dialogue box

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Print the result for further use

