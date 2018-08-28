SBI PO Mains Result 2018: State Bank of India has announced the SBI PO Mains 2018 results on its official website yesterday. Candidates who had appeared the exam can check the result by logging into sbi.co.in with the help of the steps given below.

SBI PO Mains Result 2018: The SBI PO Mains 2018 result has been released by the State Bank of India on its official website yesterday, August 27, 2018. The results are now available at sbi.co.in and candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO Mains Exam can log in to the website and check if they have qualified the examination by following the instructions given here.

Moreover, the only those who had qualifies the SBI PO Prelims 2018 exam were allowed to appear for the SBI PO Mains 2018. The examination was conducted by the State Bank of India on August 4, this year. Candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO Mains 2018 will now have to appear for the interview and group exercise process, which will be conducted by the organisation soon.

For the next round of tests, the qualified candidates will be notified by SMS or e-mail. Meanwhile, the final results will be declared by SBI after the completion of the recruitment process on its official website and the date for the SBI PO recruitment final results have been scheduled for November 1, 2018.

Steps to download SBI PO Mains 2018 Results:

Log in to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in Search for the Career option on the homepage and click on it Under it, click on the relevant Result link Enter the registration number and other necessary details and submit Your SBI PO Main 2018 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

