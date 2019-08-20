SBI PO Mains Result 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI is all set to release the results of SBI PO Mains 2019 on its official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Probationary Officer's Recruitment Exam 2019 can check the date and time of results in this article.

According to reports, the SBI will release the SBI Probationary Officer Results by August 25, 2019 on the official website. In order to check the SBI PO Mains Result 2019, candidates need to follow the steps given below.

How to check and download the SBI PO Mains Result 2019?

Visit the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SBI PO Mains Result 2019 Download”

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter their login credentials

Now, enter the details such as registration number or roll number as printed on the SBI PO Mains admit card 2019

On submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Here’s the direct link to go to the SBI official website and check the result: SBI PO Mains 2019

Moreover, candidates must note that the SBI PO recruitment 2019 process is being held in three phases i.e. preliminary examination, main examination and interview or group discussion, which is yet to be conducted. The third phase of the recruitment process will commence soon after the declaration of the SBI PO Mains 2019 result.

Candidates should also note that the selection of eligible candidates will be done based on their performance in the qualifying examinations and interview. A final merit list will be prepared on basis of the marks and they shortlisted candidates will be appointed as Probationary Officers in SBI branches across the country.

