SBI PO Mains Result 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI is all set to announce the results of SBI PO Mains 2019 on the official website – sbi.co.in soon. All the candidates who took the SBI PO Mains 2019 are advised to check their SBI PO Mains Result 2019 on the official website by following the instructions given below as soon as SBI releases the Probationary Officers Main Exam results.

According to reports, there are 2000 vacant posts of Probationary Officers in State bank of India and the authority has conducted this recruitment drive to fill up the posts by fresh eligible candidates.

How to check and download the SBI PO Mains Result 2019?

Visit the official website of State Bank of India or SBI – sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ SBI PO Mains Result 2019 “

“ On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details such as your roll number as printed on the SBI PO Admit Card 2019

On submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Those who qualify the examination will have to appear for the final leg of the recruitment process i.e. the SBI PO Interview 2019.

For more information regarding the State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment 2019 result, interview and vacancies, candidates need to follow the updates on the official website mentioned in this article.

