SBI PO Mains Result 2019 has been declared by the State Bank of India. Candidates those who will successfully qualify the PO Mains Result will be eligible for Phase III recruitment process which will include Group Exercise and Interview.

SBI PO Mains Result 2019: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Mains result today, august 24 2019 on its official website. all those candidates who had appeared in the mains exam conducted on July 20, 2019, can visit the official website of the bank and can download the result for the same.

SBI has conducted the PO mains exam at 81 centres across the country and many candidates after qualifying the prelims exam were qualified for the mains exam. Candidates those who will qualify the SBI PO Main examination will be eligible for the Phase III recruitment process which will include Group Exercise and Interview.

Steps to check SBI PO Main result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “SBI PO Mains Resul;t 2019

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page of SBI.

Step 4: A PDF file containing the list of the candidates will appear on the scree,

Step 5: Press Control and F (ctrl+F) and type your roll number

Step 6: If your roll number is displayed on the screen, then you are qualified

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

2000 Probationary Officers will be recruited through the State Bank of India. The preliminary examination was conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019.

