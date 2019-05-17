SBI PO preliminary exam 2019: The admit cards for the preliminary examination for the post of probationary officers in the State Bank of India has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). More than 2000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The SBI PO Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9, 15 and June 16, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website if the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. Candidates should keep it in mind that they are not going to get any hard copy of the admit card will be sent to them by post.
Important dates for the SBI PO Recruitment 2019:
Preliminary exam: June 8, 9, 15 and June 16, 2019
Result of online preliminary exam: July first week in 2019
Download of admit card for online main exam: second week of July 2019
SBI PO exam date: The main exam for the recruitment will be conducted on July 20, 2019
Result of online main examination: 3rd week of August
Download of call latter for personal interview: In the fourth week of August 2019.
Execution of group exercises and interview: September 2019
Declaration of final result: Second week of October 2019.
Vacancy details for the SBI PO Recruitment 2019:
SC: 300 vacancies
ST: 150 vacancies
OBC: 540 vacancies
GEN: 810 vacancies
Total: 2000 vacancies
Selection procedure for SBI PO Recruitment 2019:
The selection for the post of PO in SBI is a 3 tier process which includes a preliminary examination, Mains examination, both of the exams are conducted online. the last stage is the personal interview. Candidates must qualify each exam in order to get selected. The final selection is based on the merit list.