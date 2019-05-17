Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the preliminary examination for the post of probationary officers in the State Bank of India.

SBI PO preliminary exam 2019: The admit cards for the preliminary examination for the post of probationary officers in the State Bank of India has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). More than 2000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The SBI PO Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9, 15 and June 16, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website if the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. Candidates should keep it in mind that they are not going to get any hard copy of the admit card will be sent to them by post.

Important dates for the SBI PO Recruitment 2019:

Preliminary exam: June 8, 9, 15 and June 16, 2019

Result of online preliminary exam: July first week in 2019

Download of admit card for online main exam: second week of July 2019

SBI PO exam date: The main exam for the recruitment will be conducted on July 20, 2019

Result of online main examination: 3rd week of August

Download of call latter for personal interview: In the fourth week of August 2019.

Execution of group exercises and interview: September 2019

Declaration of final result: Second week of October 2019.

Vacancy details for the SBI PO Recruitment 2019:

SC: 300 vacancies

ST: 150 vacancies

OBC: 540 vacancies

GEN: 810 vacancies

Total: 2000 vacancies

Selection procedure for SBI PO Recruitment 2019:

The selection for the post of PO in SBI is a 3 tier process which includes a preliminary examination, Mains examination, both of the exams are conducted online. the last stage is the personal interview. Candidates must qualify each exam in order to get selected. The final selection is based on the merit list.

