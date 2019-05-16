SBI PO Prelims 2019: The admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 will be released soon by the State Bank of India. According to the latest reports, the State Bank of India is going to issue the admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 examination near May 20, 2019.

SBI PO Prelims 2019: Admit cards to be out soon; check date, time and steps to download

SBI PO Prelims 2019: The State Bank of India is going to issue the admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims soon. The examination will be held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. According to the latest reports, the State Bank of India is going to issue the admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 examination near May 20, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 can download there admit card by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in. SBI has also published an important notice regarding the exam centres for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 and the Main exams too. According to the notice issued by the bank, the list for the examinations centres for the SBI PO Prelims exam has been revised. Some of the examination centres have been removed from the list and another few centres have been added. Candidates who have applied for the exams are advised to visit the official website and go through the notification thoroughly.

In consideration of the admit cards, candidates need to keep it in mind that the bank is not going to send any personal notification for the release of the admit cards so the students are supposed to keep a check at the official website of the State Bank of India. The applications for the SBI PO PRelims have been closed. Examinations for the same will be conducted in the month of June. Applications have been invited for different specialist officer post by the State Bank Of India.

Steps to download the admit cards for SBI PO Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: Tap the link saying SBI PO Prelims 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided registration details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App