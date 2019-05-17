SBI PO prelims 2019: The admit cards are expected to be out by May 31, and candidates will have to download and get a print out of the same. They will be required to produce the admit card when they appear for the exam.

SBI PO prelims 2019: The State Bank of India will be releasing the admit card for the probationary officer (PO) prelims most likely by May 31. The candidates are required to download teh admit card from the official website i.e. sbi.co.in once it’s released. The examination will be taking place on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. The prelim, as well as the mains exam, will be in the English language.

SBI PO prelims 2019: How to download

Go to the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage go to the careers page and click the link that reads PO admit card download announcement After you have clicked the aforementioned link, you will be redirected to a new page where candidates will be required to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth etc. Your admit card will appear on your screens, download and save it for future reference

SBI PO prelims 2019: Exam pattern

The paper will comprise objective type questions which will be asked via CBT i.e. Computer based test. The test will be of 100 marks and duration for the same will be one hour. The paper will be divided into three sections:

English Language: 30 marks (20 minutes)

Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

SBI PO prelims 2019: Selection process

The examination will be conducted in three phases: preliminary and main. The candidates are required to clear the preliminary round first followed by the mains exam. Those who clear the Mains will qualify for the group exercises and interview.

An important notification related to exam centres has also been released by the bank. According to the notice, the list of the examinations centres for the Prelims exam has been revised. Some of the examination centres have been removed from the list while some have been added. Candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to visit the official website and go through the notification thoroughly to get a better sense of centres and other related information.

