SBI PO Prelims 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th June 2019. This year, SBI has released the recruitment for the post of a probationary officer with a total of 2000 vacancies. SBI PO is set to be the most competitive exam due to the spiraling of participants taking this exam. With the recruitment drive just about to commence, it is important to keep some things in mind before heading to the exam.

Candidates are requested to reach the exam hall well on on time. The examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam, so in order to prevent last minute hassles the candidates are required to be reaching well on time at the exam venue.

Candidates are also required to carry photo ID card along with the Admit Card. One must not forget to carry these mandatory documents to the exam hall and must report before the mentioned time in order to avoid any cancellation.

Candidates should note that making any mistake/discrepancy in filling up the details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and answer code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Stationary items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry / Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Log Table Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Mobile phones/handset, pager or any electronic equipment will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Time management : Only well managing your time will make you attempt a maximum number of questions with ease. Since there will be separate sectional timings for each section i.e 20 minutes, therefore do not spend more than 60-70 seconds on any Investing too much time on single question : Do not spend too much time on one single question.

