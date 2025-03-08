SBI PO Prelims 2025: March 8 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts & Expected Cut-Off

According to candidates' feedback, the Shift 1 difficulty level was moderate across all sections.

The State Bank of India (SBI) PO Prelims Exam 2025 commenced on March 8, 2025, and is set to continue on March 16 and 24, 2025. Aspirants who appeared for Shift 1, Shift 2, and Shift 3 of the first exam day have shared their feedback, providing crucial insights into the exam’s difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise analysis. Based on the initial reports, the overall difficulty of the SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam was moderate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shift-Wise Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

The SBI PO Prelims Exam consists of three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. According to candidates’ feedback, the Shift 1 difficulty level was moderate across all sections. In Shift 2 and Shift 3, the difficulty level remained consistent, with minor variations in individual topics.

For Shift 1, the number of good attempts was 23-26 in English Language, 9-11 in Quantitative Aptitude, and 20-24 in Reasoning Ability. In Shift 2, good attempts increased slightly, with 24-27 in English, 13-16 in Quant, and 21-25 in Reasoning. Similarly, Shift 3 saw 22-25 in English, 14-17 in Quant, and 22-26 in Reasoning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Section-Wise Exam Analysis

In the Reasoning Ability section, the majority of the questions were from Seating Arrangement and Puzzles, followed by Syllogism, Inequality, and Pair Formation. Seating Arrangement and Puzzles had the highest weightage, with 22-25 questions in Shift 1, 24-25 in Shift 2, and 22-24 in Shift 3. Other topics such as Syllogism, Blood Relation, and Meaningful Word had 2-4 questions each in different shifts.

For the English Language section, Reading Comprehension had 9-12 questions across shifts, while Error Detection, Fillers, and Phrase Replacement had around 4-6 questions each. Other areas like Para Jumbles and Cloze Test also appeared with varying difficulty levels.

The Quantitative Aptitude section was slightly challenging, with questions covering Data Interpretation, Arithmetic, and Number Series. Candidates reported that while some DI sets were tricky, Arithmetic questions were of a moderate level.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 and Marking Scheme

The SBI PO Prelims Exam consists of 100 questions for 100 marks, divided into three sections:

English Language – 40 questions (20 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude – 30 questions (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability – 30 questions (20 minutes)

Candidates should note that there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Shift Timings

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam is being conducted in four shifts per day. The exam timings for each shift are:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Shift 2: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 3: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Shift 4: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Important Guidelines for Candidates

With upcoming shifts and exam dates, candidates must follow the essential guidelines:

Do’s:

Carry your SBI PO Admit Card 2025, a valid photo ID proof, and two passport-sized photographs.

Ensure that your signature matches the one uploaded during the application process.

Reach the exam center on time as per the reporting instructions.

Listen to the invigilator’s instructions carefully.

Don’ts:

Avoid carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators.

Do not bring any study material or prohibited items inside the exam hall.

Do not leave the exam hall before the exam ends, as per the invigilator’s guidelines.

Any form of misconduct or cheating will result in immediate disqualification.

The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 has started with a moderate difficulty level, with candidates attempting a reasonable number of questions across all sections. With two more exam dates on March 16 and 24, aspirants must focus on revising high-weightage topics and practicing time management.

ALSO READ: Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now