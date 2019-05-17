The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release the hall tickets for the prelims examinations of probationary officer on May 31. The candidates who were awaiting the admit cards are advised to download it directly from the official website as soon as the admit cards are released. The candidates should note that the admit card will be available on the official website only sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims 2019: Admit cards to be out soon; check date, time and steps to download

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release the hall tickets for the prelims examinations of probationary officer on May 31. The candidates who were awaiting the admit cards are advised to download it directly from the official website as soon as the admit cards are released. The candidates should note that the admit card will be available on the official website only sbi.co.in.

The examination dates for the recruitment drive are June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019. The candidates who want to sit for these tests are advised to start prepping up already. SBI PO 2019 examinations will comprise of English subject in the syllabus for both of its tests including the SBI PO 2019 prelims and mains.

The candidates who are willing to crack the recruitment examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites to get all the latest updates. Keeping an eye on the official website will avoid missing any notification. Meanwhile, check the steps to download the call letter.

Step 1: Go on the official website of the bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, find and click on the PO admit card download announcement

Step 3: A new page will flash on your screen.

Step 4: Provide the required credentials including registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

Preliminary examination pattern for SBI:

The SBI is going soon to conduct the recruitment examination and the paper will comprise of objective type questions. The test will be taken in the online mode and will consist of 100 marks in total. The duration of the exam will be one hour and the question paper will be divided into three sections!

English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

