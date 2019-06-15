SBI PO (Prelims) Exam 2019: SBI is currently conducting examination for 2000 vacant posts of Probationary Officer (PO). here we have analysed what could be the expected cut-off marks to qualify the SBI PO (Prelims) Exam 2019.

SBI PO (Prelims) Exam 2019: State Bank of India is conducting the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination 2019 at various examination centres across the nation. The examination period continued for a week starting from June 8 and is yet to conclude on June 16, 2019. The SBI PO examination 2019 is being conducted in four-time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. Reports have been estimating the cut-off marks of SBI PO Prelims 2019 examination following the feedback shared by the aspirants and analysing the question paper of SBI PO Prelims examination 2019.

The SBI is currently running the recruitment drive to fill the 2000 vacant posts of PO. The candidates appearing for the examination have to answer 100 questions divided into three sections — English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability — in 60 minutes. Every correct answer will give you 1 mark while 0.25 marks will be deducted on every wrong answer. To solve each section, the candidates will be availed with 20 minutes.

SBI PO Prelims Examination 2019: Expected Cut-Off marks

Category Expected Cut-Off

General 60-70 marks/ 100 marks

EWS 50-60 marks/100 marks

OBC 50-60 marks/100 marks

SC 50-60 marks/100 marks

ST 40-50 marks/100 marks

SBI PO Prelims Examination 2019: Previous Cut-Off marks

General 56.75

OBC 54.25

SC 49

ST 43

The candidates who will qualify the Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates numbering 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

After the Main Examination, candidates qualified will subsequently be called for Group Exercises and Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise and Interview.

