The State Bank of India on Monday released the result of Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website i.e. @ www.sbi.co.in and check their respective results. For those who have cleared the examination can find their names on the list published on the website. The call letters will be sent to the candidates on July 20 and the mains will be conducted on August 4. Here are the steps you need to follow to check SBI PO prelims result 2018:

First, you need to log on to the official website of SBI @www.sbi.co.in

After that, find the career section on the homepage

Click on ‘SBI PO prelims result 2018’ link that will be given under ‘latest announcement

A PDF basically a list of selected candidates with their roll numbers will open

You can download the same and keep a printout for future reference

Also, just click on the link below to go through the list of candidates who have cleared the examination:

The registration for the SBI PO prelims began from April 21 and the interested applicants had the time to submit the online applications till May 13. The test was conducted recently on July 1, 7 and 8 and its result was made public yesterday. The candidates who have cleared the prelims will be called for a group discussion and an interview. The overall results are expected to be released in the month of August. Reports said that the last year’s exam was as difficult as the current exam and the pattern was quite similar too.

Those who have cleared the preliminary should keep themselves ready for the SBI PO Mains 2018. Coming to the exam pattern, it is going to be an online objective type. The test will be of total 200 marks and has a duration of three hours. The exam will be divided into four sections carrying 50 marks each.

English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes)

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes)

