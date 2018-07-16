SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely on share the SBI PO prelims results 2018 today. Aspirants can check out their SBI PO result on its official website @ sbi.co.in. The prelims examination was held on July 1, 7 and 8 and the SBI recruitment board may announce the SBI PO Prelims result today.

The SBI PO prelims result 2018 selection process is being conducted in 3 stages – Preliminary Examination, Main examination, and Interview. The SBI PO prelims result 2018 is likely to be announced today and

SBI PO mains exam is scheduled for August 4, 2018. According to sources, the admit card for SBI PO mains examination will be declared on July 20, 2018.

Candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 by simply following the steps given below:

Step 1: Log on to SBI’s official website @ sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the latest announcement link.

Step 3: Click the results link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 exam.

Step 4: Enter the details required like name, roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: View and download your result.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

