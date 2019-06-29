SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: The results for the SBI PO examination 2019 has been announced. All the candidates can check their result by visiting sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the preliminary exam held to recruit the candidates at the post of probationary officer (PO). The exam was held on June 8, 9, 15 and June 16, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam in the first batch for which the exam was held on June 8 and 9 can check their scores by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment process, the total number of 2000 vacancies are to be filled. All the candidates who have cleared the SBI PO Main exam which is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2019, will be called for the group exercise round and the final interview round. The final list of all the shortlisted candidates will be displayed at the official website after all the recruitment level exam are executed. Candidates who will be selected then will be hired for the post after verifying documents.

Steps to download the SBI Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying careers present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying SBI PO Pre result 2019 present under the SBI PO category under the latest notification present on the home page.

Step 5: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Salary for SBI PO Results 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will get a total of Rs 8.20 lakh per annum and the maximum which they will get is Rs 13.08 lakh per annum which will totally depend on the place of posting and other criteria.

