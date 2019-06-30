SBI PO Prelims Results have been declared for candidates who appeared in the first batch (June 8 -9) for the exam. They can now visit the official website @ sbi.co.in for checking their results.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has finally announced the results for the exam conducted on June 8 – 9. The results have been declared at the official website @ sbi.co.in. Candidates clearing the exam will be eligible to sit for the Mains exam. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted on July 20, 2019.

The examinations are being conducted for the post of probation officer (PO) and the prelims were conducted on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 of this year. The recruitment process is being carried out for a total of 2000 vacancies at SBI.

Candidates passing the prelims will have to sit for the Mains Exam to be conducted on July 20, 2019. Thereafter, the selected candidates will go for the group exercises and interview round. A final merit list with the final result will be uploaded on the official website with the names of the selected candidates after the entire process is over. Post that document verification will be done before the hiring of the candidates.

Here are the steps to check the SBI PO Prelims Result :

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website @ sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers option on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the latest notification category, the candidate needs to click on SBI PO Pre result under SBI PO category

Step 4: Log-in details like date of birth, registration number has to be added

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

SBI PO Prelim exam is only a qualifying exam, hence its marks will not be added in the final merit list for selection. Only the marks secured by the candidates in the Mains examination followed by the Interview/Group Activity score will be taken into account.

