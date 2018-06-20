SBI PO Prelims 2018 Admit Card: The hall ticket for the SBI PO preliminary examination has been released by the organisation. Candidates who are going to appear for the SBI PO preliminary examination can download their Admit cards at sbi.co.in/careers.

The admit cards will be available only on the official website and candidates should note that they have to carry the e-admit card on the day of the examination. According to reports, the preliminary examination of SBI PO recruitment 2018 has been scheduled to be conducted online on July 1, 7 and 8.

There are 2,000 vacancies across the bank’s various branches which will be filled by the candidates finally selected after the recruitment process. Those who clear the online preliminary examination will have to appear in the mains exam later.

Check how to download SBI PO Prelim Admit Cards 2018:

Log on to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in Find the career tab and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a new page On the top right of the page click on the link that reads – “PO Admit Card/Hall Ticket” Now, candidates will be directed to the login page Enter the necessary details such as your roll number or registration number and date of birth and submit. The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates must carry one identity proof such as PAN card, passport, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter’s ID card or Identity card (if a student), along with their SBI PO admit card.

