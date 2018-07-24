SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2018: SBI PO Recruitment 2018 admit cards have been released by SBI on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who have cleared the PO prelims exam can check the website and download their respective admit cards for the mains. We have shared the steps those will help you to download the SBI PO Mains admit cards 2018.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2018: The SBI PO mains 2018 admit cards for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims and are going to appear for the mains can download the admit cards from the website of SBI by logging into sbi.co.in.

Moreover, the SBI Mains Exam 2018 has been scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 2018 at various centres across the state. As per reports, the SBI prelims for PO recruitment 2018 was conducted by the examination conducting authority on July 1, 7 and 8 this year. There are 2000 vacant positions of PO in the State Bank of India, which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the SBI PO Mains Exam 2018 admit card:

Log on to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in On the homepage, search for the ‘Career’ tab and under it click on ‘Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter’ Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code and click on the submit button The “SBI PO Main Admit Card 2018” will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with a photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhar/PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/Identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer at the examination hall.

