SBI PO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Probationary Officers through its official website – sbi.co.in. According to reports, the recruitment wing has invited applications for above 2000 vacancies in the SBI and all those who are interested and eligible for the posts are advised to submit their applications before the last date. Candidates must note that the last date for filling up the online application form has been scheduled for April 24, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a Graduation Degree in any discipline to apply to the post. Candidates in Final year of their graduation are also eligible to apply.

Here are the steps to fill the application form:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India as mentioned above

Search for the recruitment link on the homepage and click on it

Register yourself before filling up the online application form

Log in to the user portal with the credentials generated after online registration

Now, Click on “Apply Online” option

Candidates need to fill all the mandatory fields in the application form

Make the application fee payment and keep a copy of the receipt

Upload necessary supporting documents with the application form and click on submit button

Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Important Dates SBI Recruitment 2019 for 2000 PO Posts

Start date of online application submission: April 2, 2019

Last date for online application submission: April 22, 2019

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges Payment last date: April 22, 2019

Preliminary Examination Admit Card release date: May 3rd week 2019

Preliminary Examination: 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019

Tentative date of Preliminary Examination Result: of July 1st week 2019

Main Examination Hall Tickets release date: July 2nd week 2019

Main Examination date: July 20, 2019

Main Examination result declaration: August 3rd week 2019

Group Exercises & Interview Call Letter download: August 4th week 2019

Group Exercises & Interview to be held: September 2019

Final Result declaration date: October 2nd week 2019

