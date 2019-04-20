SBI PO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India Probationary Officer 2019 recruitment online application process for SBI PO Recruitment 2019 will end on April 22, 2019 on the official website sbi.co.in. Interested candidates are requested to apply for the same on or before the mentioned date. The online application process of SBI PO Recruitment 2019 was started on April 2, 2019 for 2000 posts. Application fee is to be deposited in the bank through online mode on, as per rules.

The registration process has been completed. SBI will conduct the preliminary exam tentatively on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 2019. While the admit cards for the same will be released in the 3rd week of May 2019 onwards.

Important Dates SBI PO Recruitment 2019 for 2000 Posts

RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ PO/ 2019-20/ 01

Online application begins: April 2, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: April 22, 2019

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: April 2 to April 22, 2019

Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination: 3rd week of May 2019 onwards

Online preliminary examination: June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019

Result of Online Preliminary Examination: 1st week of July 2019

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the post. The candidates who are presently in the final year of their graduation can also apply for the same.

Application Fee for SBI PO Recruitment 2019

For SC/ST/PWD an amount of Rs. 125 with intimation charges only is payable. While General/EWS/OBC categories of candidates, Rs. 750 with application fee including intimation charges is payable.

