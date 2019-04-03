SBI PO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited the applications for a total of 2,000 probation officers' vacant posts on its official website, sbi.co.in. The candidates can submit the applications till April 22, 2019. The selected candidates will have to appear for the group exercises and interview after which a final list will be released.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited the applications for the post of probation officers on its official website, sbi.co.in. The application forms have been released and the eligible candidates can submit the same till April 22, 2019. Through this recruitment notification, a total of 2,000 vacancies will be filled. As per the official notification, additionally 133 posts are on offer for LD, VI, HI, d&e category candidates. The online preliminary test will be conducted on June 8,9, 15 and 16, 2019. The result for the same is expected to be prepared in the first week of July. The main examination will be conducted on July 20, 2019. The selected candidates will have to appear for the group exercises and interview after which a final list will be released.

SBI PO recruitment 2019 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link, recruitment of probation officers in the important announcement section

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’, fill the details

Step 6: Login using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Make the payment

The interested candidates will take a print-out of a duly filled form before the deadline, May 7, 2019.

SBI PO recruitment 2019 notification: Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee, while those belonging to SC, ST or PWD category. They will have to pay intimation charges of Rs 125.

SBI PO recruitment 2019 notification: Eligibility

Education: The interested candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or state. Those who are in the final year/semester can also apply for the same. But these candidates will have to submit a proof of graduation by August 31, 2019.

Age: The candidates should belong to the age group of 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2019. There is an age relaxation upto 15 years which is available for the reserved category candidates.

