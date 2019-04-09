SBI PO Recruitment 2019: The online application form of State bank of India, Probationary Officers is currently in process. A total of 2,000 vacancies are to be filled, through this recruitment drive. The online application began from April 2, 2019 and the last date for submitting the application is April 22, 2019.

SBI PO Recruitment 2019: The online application process of Probationary Officers, State Bank of India is going on. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,000 vacancies are to be filled. The eligible candidates who wish to join the State Bank of India as a probationary officer are requested to register online for the recruitment process on the official website onlinesbi.com. It began from April 2, 2019, and the last date for applying is April 22, 2019. To qualify the examination, the candidates should be a graduate from a recognised university and not below 21 years and not above 30 years of age.

To get selected for the post, the candidates should fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), and maximum number of attempts limit. The candidates should not below the 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1st April 2019. The candidates should not have born later than 1st April 1998 and not earlier than 2nd April 1989 (both days inclusive).

Important dates to remember:

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates- 2nd April 2019 to 22nd April 2019

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges- 2nd April 2019 to 22nd April 2019

Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination- 3rd week of May 2019 onwards

Online Preliminary Examination- 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th June 2019

Result of Online Preliminary Examination- 1st week of July 2019

Download of Call letter for Online Main Examination- 2nd week of July 2019

Conduct of Online Main Examination- 20th July 2019

Declaration of Result of Main Examination- 3rd week of August 2019

Download of Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview- 4th week of August 2019

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview- September 2019

Declaration of the final result- 2nd week of October 2019

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training- 2nd week of May 2019 onwards

Conduct of Pre-Examination Training- 4th week of May 2019

Here’s the eligibility criteria PO, State Bank of India

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC- Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities (PwD) General/ EWS 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years Ex-Servicemen 5 – 6 years Persons Ordinarily domiciled of the state of Jammu & Kashmir during the period January, 01,1980 to December 31,1989- 5 years

If on verification, any candidate doesn’t fulfil any criteria or eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled by the Commission. Therefore, the candidates are requested to fulfill the mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SBI PO 2019 exam.

