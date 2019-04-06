SBI PO recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of PO by the State Bank of India. All the candidates who want to apply for the post of Probationary Officer can apply before April 24, 2019.

SBI PO recruitment 2019: The application process for SBI recruitment 2019 has started from April 2, 2019, at the official portal of SBI, sbi.co.in. All the candidates who want to apply for the post of Probationary Officer can apply before April 24, 2019. The application process for the SBI PO recruitment 2019 has been started on the official website of State Bank of India. The process of registration will only get completed once the form is filled and the payment process is completed with the organization through online mode before the last date which is April 22, 2019. The exams for the recruitment are expected to be held on 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019. The admit cards for the recruitment exam will be released in the 3rd week of May 2019.

Important dates for SBI recruitment 2019 for Probationary Officer (PO):

First date for applying online: April 2, 2019

Last date for applying online: April 22, 2019

Payment of application fee: From April 2 to April 22, 2019

Admit card for online main examination: 3rd week of May 2019

Online preliminary examination: June 8, 9, 15, and June 16, 2019

Result of online preliminary examination: First week of July.

Admit card for online main examination: Second week of July

Online main examination: July 20, 2019

Announcement of the Result of the main examination: Third week of August 2019

Admit card for group discussion and interview: Fourth week of August 2019

Group discussion and interview: September 2019

Announcement of the final result: Second week of October 2019

Eligibility Criteria for SBI recruitment 2019 for the Post of PO:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the post of Probationary officer. Candidates in the final year of graduation can also apply for the post of PO.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the post of PO is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

Application fee for the SBI PO recruitment 2019:

For the candidates of general, EWS and OBS categories, the application fee is Rs 750. For the candidates of SC, ST and PWD categories, the application fee is Rs 125 only.

