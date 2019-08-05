SBI PO Result 2019: State Bank of India or SBI will release the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 on the official website sbi.co.in/careers soon. Candidates can check the steps to download their SBI PO Main Result 2019 given in this article.

SBI PO Result 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI is all set to declare the SBI PO Main examination 2019 Results or SBI PO Main 2019 Results or SBI PO Main 2019 Exam Results or SBI PO Result 2019 on the official website – sbi.co.in/careers soon. According to reports, the SBI had conducted the SBI PO Main Exam on July 20, this year in which lakhs of candidates had written.

All the candidates who had qualified in the SBI PO preliminary examinations only were eligible to participate in the SBI PO Main 2019 Examination. Candidates can check their results on the official

website of SBI when it is released by the examination conducting authority. The instructions to download the results have been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates.

How to check and download the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019?

Log in to the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in/careers

On the page, click on the Result link

On clicking, candidates will have to provide their login credentials

Now, you will be directed to a new window

Here, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Those who qualify in the SBI PO Main Exam 2019 will be shortlisted for the Interview and Document Verification round of the SBI PO Recruitment 2019. For more information regarding the same, candidates need to log into the SBI official website and check the latest updates.

