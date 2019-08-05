SBI PO Result 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI is all set to declare the SBI PO Main examination 2019 Results or SBI PO Main 2019 Results or SBI PO Main 2019 Exam Results or SBI PO Result 2019 on the official website – sbi.co.in/careers soon. According to reports, the SBI had conducted the SBI PO Main Exam on July 20, this year in which lakhs of candidates had written.
All the candidates who had qualified in the SBI PO preliminary examinations only were eligible to participate in the SBI PO Main 2019 Examination. Candidates can check their results on the official
website of SBI when it is released by the examination conducting authority. The instructions to download the results have been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates.
How to check and download the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019?
- Log in to the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in/careers
- On the page, click on the Result link
- On clicking, candidates will have to provide their login credentials
- Now, you will be directed to a new window
- Here, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download and take a print out of the same for reference
Those who qualify in the SBI PO Main Exam 2019 will be shortlisted for the Interview and Document Verification round of the SBI PO Recruitment 2019. For more information regarding the same, candidates need to log into the SBI official website and check the latest updates.
Here’s the direct link to download the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019