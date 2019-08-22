SBI PO Result 2019 to be out soon: The results for the main examination held for the recruitment to the post of SBI PO will be released by the State Bank of India soon. After the declaration, students can visit sbi.co.in to view their result.

The SBI PO result will be declared by the last week of August. Previously the result was to be declared by the third week of August as per the notification issued by the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) but now it will release around August 24, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and download their result by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI). the main examinations for the same were held on July 20, 2019, and the examination consisted of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 50 marks. The exam was held via online mode across different centres in the country.

Steps to check the SBI PO Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the career tab present on the homepage and go to the career page of the website.

Step 3: Tap the link saying SBI PO Mains Result 2019 present on the career page.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your SBI PO Mains Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

Through the SBI PO Mains Examination 2019, a total number of 2000 vacancies for the post of the probationary officer are to be filled. All the candidates who will qualify the Main examination will be called for the personal interview round which is the last round of the selection process. For any further details, candidates can check the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI).

