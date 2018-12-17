State Bank Of India is inviting applications for 39 vacant positions from all over India. The authorities are looking for 39 candidates to fill posts available. The candidates who were seeking opportunities to get into a government job should pay special attention to this. The registration of applications have started from December 4th 2018 and will end till December 28, 2018. The interested candidates can apply according to the eligibility required for the position.

The aspirants should keep a regular check on notifications issued by SBI related to recruitment. A total of 39 vacancies are available for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers. The candidates should have the educational qualification required for the position including a degree of Chartered Accountancy (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and in addition to it, a minimum of 1 year experience in a Chartered Accountant firm which is involved in either statutory or internal or concurrent audit of banks. Also, one of the specific skills reuqired will be having knowledge of MS office.

The candidates should note that there is a specific age limit to sit for the selection process. The candidate should be minimum 21 years old and maximum 35 years old to apply for the job. But there are some age relaxations given to them, we have mentioned it here!

1. Persons with Disabilities: 10 Yrs

2. SC/ST: 5 Yrs

3. SC/ST PWD: 15 Yrs

4. OBC PWD: 13 Yrs

5. OBC: 3 Yrs

The application fees for the available jobs in State Bank Of India has been specified by the authorities according to their categories. Here’s in detail

1. ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD – Rs.100/-

2. Gen/ OBC – Rs.600/-

The selection process will be divided into three small steps, which we have listed as follows.

1. Written exam

2. Personal Interview

3. Document Verification

