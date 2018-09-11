SBI Recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Specialist cadre officers in the organisation. According to the online notification, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Manager (Security) and Fire officers. Interested candidates can check the official website of the organisation and submit their filled up application forms online.
According to reports, the online application process has already started on the official website sbi.co.in from September 7, 2018, and the last date for submission of application forms has been scheduled for September 24, 2018. Candidates should note that the application process would be complete only after the payment of fees through the Bank’s website either https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.
STEPS TO CHECK NOTIFICATION AND APPLY ONLINE
- Log in to the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in
- Under the Latest Announcement option click on the link that reads “Preliminary Exam Results for Recruitment of Probationary Officers Announced”
- After clicking on this link, candidates will be directed to a different page
- Now click on the link that says, “Download Advertisement” either in English or Hindi as per your choice
- Now, go through the Notification PDF online carefully and follow note the important instructions
- After reading the detailed notification, Click on the Apply Online option
- Register yourself at first
- Then with the User Id and Password, login
- Fill in the application form without making any mistake
- Make the online payment of application fees
- Finally, submit the application form
- take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary
