SBI recruitment 2018: On Friday, the State Bank of India (SBI) released a fresh notification for recruitment of specialist cadre officers. The recruits will reportedly be done on the regular and contractual basis. As per the notification released, the registration of same will kick-off from September 7 and will continue till September 24. The SBI said that the interested candidates can log on to the official website — www.sbi.co.in/careers — to get themselves registered. In the notification released, the SBI announced that there are a total of 48 vacancies available.

The vacancies are available for the posts of Deputy Manager and Fire Officer. While the deputy manager post has 27 openings, the Fire officer has 21. In the notification, the SBI has also laid down the eligibility criteria for the interested candidates.

In order to apply for the post of Deputy Manager (Security), the candidates must be having a graduation degree from a reputed college or university. On the other hand, the aspirants for Fire Officer post must have pursued BE (fire from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

The other edibility criteria were also listed in the notification released by the SBI. Meanwhile, the selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of their interview performance. For the post of Deputy Manager (Security), the selected candidate will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 31,705 to Rs 45, 950. For Fire Officer’s post, the salary is negotiable.

